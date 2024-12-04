A video of the NPP parliamentary candidate for Kwesimintsim working as a bus conductor has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, Dr Prince Hamid Armah was seen clinging to the bus entrance, leaving onlookers in awe

Netizens who saw the video were amused by the development and expressed their views in the comments section

Politics in Ghana has taken an intriguing turn as candidates vying for public office have recently deployed unconventional strategies to connect with the electorate.

A parliamentary aspirant in Kwesimintsim has got people talking after working as a trotro mate for a day to woo voters.

Kwesimintsim NPP Candidate clings to the entrance of a bus as he campaigns. Image source: EDHUB

Source: Facebook

Dr Prince Hamid Armah joined a popular trotro route on Tuesday, calling out destinations and inviting passengers to board.

He was seen in a viral TikTok video clinging to the entrance of a bus, leaving spectators with mixed reactions.

Dr. Hamid Armah is not the first politician to engage in grassroots tactics to connect with the electorate and demonstrate relatability.

Many candidates from both NPP and NDC have engaged in various activities, such as braiding hair, preparing Banku, folding constituents' clothes, etc.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to NPP MP's video

Netizens who saw the video of the NPP MP greeted the post with mixed reactions. While some laughed over the post, others did not buy into the antics.

@oswellcole wrote:

"Prince has grown fat oo."

@_adomAsante wrote:

"Nyansa deɛ ɛnni school mu oo, Ɛwɔ fie."

@GhanaBoylive wrote:

"Obi taa ne mu name."

@isabibookies001 wrote:

"Asem oo."

@GhanaJude wrote:

"This man dey funny me sef..We the Kwesimintsim people shock him."

@_fishbonne wrote:

"If he did what is expected of him he wouldn’t be doing this."

@jesse_legendary wrote:

"Even with this, his bodyguard is still with him and he can catch him when he is falling. Wo de3 7th k) gyimi na wu wae.

Maa Lydia admits to distributing food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the MP for Ayawaso West Wuoguon, Lydia Alhassan, popularly known as Maa Lydia, admitted to distributing food during the special voting exercise.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate insisted that she harboured no ill intent with the gesture.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some criticised her, and others laughed over her comment.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh