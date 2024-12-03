After denying her presence on campus and claims of distributing food to voters in queues, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon has finally admitted to the claims.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan has finally defended her actions after being shown irrefutable video evidence of her distributing the cooked meals to special voters on December 2 at the Legon police station special voting centre.

Her action sparked controversy at the voting centre, where supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo, demanded electoral officers take action, claiming the action was vote buying.

On social media, her actions also sparked a debate about voter influence and electoral ethics.

However, Lydia Alhassan, responding to the allegations on Citi FM, stated that she had no malicious intent in distributing meals to voters.

According to her, her actions were driven by compassion and did not intend to influence voters’ decisions by her action.

She explained that a voter in the queue had requested water. Realising there was a need for food and water, she and her women’s commissioner decided to provide water and food to other voters.

She strongly dismissed suggestions that she was trying to influence voters’ choices with food and water.

Lydia Alhassan said she had merely reported to the polling station as a stakeholder in the ongoing elections to monitor the voting process and ensure there were no hitches.

She said the food she had taken to the centre was primarily for the party’s agents and media personnel present.

She noted that after the food was shared, she left the polling station and was away when the news about the protests at the polling station reached her.

John Dumelo promises a showdown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a visibly infuriated John Dumelo expressed his discontent with the action in a media interview.

He said, “If this is what she wants to do, I will give her a showdown today..today!”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh