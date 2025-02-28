The beautiful sister of Joana Yabani, the late KNUST student who recently passed away has surfaced online

Angela Mawuena Akosua Yabani is a fresh graduate of the University of Ghana who graduated just a week ago

The University of Ghana in an X post extended its heartfelt condolences to the young lady and her bereaved family

Ghanaians and the KNUST community are yet to come to terms with the loss of Joana Yabani, a final-year student at the prestigious university.

The young lady sadly passed away on Thursday dawn, February 27, 2025, after her alleged boyfriend attacked her on campus.

Following her demise, her beautiful sister has popped up on social media. The X handle of Voice of Legon (VOL) introduced the young lady to the online community.

In a post, Voice of Legon commiserated with the young lady, who was introduced as Angela Mawuena Akosua Yabani, and her family.

According to the X post, Angela is a fresh graduate of the University of Ghana. She pursued a Bachelor of Education and Information Studies and graduated last week only to be hit with the sad news of her sister's demise on Thursday.

"Celebrating your graduation from UG just a week ago and now hearing of your sister’s tragic passing is truly heartbreaking. We extend our deepest condolences to you and your family," VOL said on X.

Voice of Legon after expressing its condolences urged university campuses, especially the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to beef up security and ensure their students' safety.

"University campuses must always be safe spaces for all students to learn and thrive," VOL added.

Condolences pour in for Joana's family

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were sad about Joana's incident and expressed their condolences in the comments section of the post.

