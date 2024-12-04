John Dumelo, in a video, showcased his dance moves on stage at the 24-hour Economy Fun Park at the Legon City Mall

The 2024 Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate sprayed money on several NDC supporters at the outdoor event

John Dumelo's gesture at the 24-hour Economy Fun Park triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Prominent Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo got people talking after a video of him at a recent campaign event surfaced on social media.

The actor is gearing up for his election battle against the New Patriotic Party's incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Lydia Alhassan, in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

John Dumelo is looking to secure the seat on his second attempt after suffering a crushing defeat in the 2020 elections.

John Dumelo dances, sprays money on supporters

John Dumelo was among numerous National Democratic Congress party members, including former president John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf, who attended the recent 24-hour Economy Fun Park event at the Legon City Mall.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 2024 parliamentary candidate was spotted dancing on stage as the disc jockey played Fameye's 2024 hit single, Very Soon.

John Dumelo received cheers as he interacted with the large crowd of NDC supporters before taking money from his pocket and spraying it on them.

John Dumelo's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

anies_outlet commented:

"I pray he wins sha😩❤️love and light."

otemaaamoah said:

"Awwwwwwn, dear Lord, please crown his effort with victory. We need him in the Parliament House😍😍😍😍."

meymenhz commented:

"MP fata no dodo😍😍😍."

safoahlovely said:

"I don't know who to vote for again and if I must vote unless they send me lorry fare 😂."

anitarita_love33 commented:

"This is not about NDC. This year de3, we are all praying for him. My one and only bro. I know you remember the prayers I shared with you, John."

ladysussana said:

"God willing next week by this time na obiaa ahu ne last …. May the best person win 🙌."

John Dumelo reports Lydia Alhassan to OSP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo filed a complaint against his competitor, Madam Lydia Alhassan, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The NDC parliamentary candidate alleged that the incumbent MP attempted to buy votes by feeding voters during the special voting on December 2, 2024.

In a Facebook statement later, John Dumelo said he had gathered sufficient evidence of Madam Lydia's alleged attempt to rig the election in her favour.

