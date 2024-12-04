The recent attack on the Asantehene's convoy after the monarch's visit to Nkoranza has caught on social media

Kwaku Manu shared his frustrations about the uproar, criticising the alleged persons of interest from both sides

His remarks come after Techiman's Traditional Council's statement berating its youth for the sinister act

Ghanaian actor has added his thoughts to the ongoing rift between some members from the Ashanti and Bono regions.

The rift intensified after Otumfuo Osei Tutu's recent trip to a funeral in Nkoranza.

Reports indicate that the alleged incident happened while the Asantehene was returning from a burial in the Bono East Region's Nkoranza.

Kwaku Manu is cautioning young people against violence, especially related to Asante and Bono stools in Ghana. KwakuManu, TheAsanteNation

According to an eyewitness account, a group accompanying the Asantehene parked en route to their destination and disrespected the people of Techiman, causing them to retaliate.

Videos of a group of people vandalising a bus from Otumfuo's convoy have surfaced online. The traditional authorities have condemned the incident, stressing that it was uncalled for.In a vido

Kwaku Manu established that the scuffle began with unnecessary videos exchanged between both camps, as members overextended themselves and bragged about their powers.

The Kumawood actor criticised the suspects, sensitising them to the consequences that could befall them when they were brought to justice.

Fans react to Kwaku Manu's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's account of what happened in Techiman.

Morrmen said:

"Pls bro, just narrate the issue the way it is. don't be one sided. No one in Techiman said His Royal majesty Nana Asantehene cannot pass through Techiman."

josepharmah521 wrote:

"Why will Kumasi boys go to Takyiman and ask if there is a man there?"

Willis B noted:

"Yes seidu and his squad would have led the defense and spirito and his squad would have come as a back up."

Vote8JM😍 remarked:

"No one can stop Otumfo) from passing through but what Seidu n his guys did was wrong."

Mahama speaks on Techimand and Asanteman issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate John Mahama had denied any involvement in the purported attack on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll's entourage in Techiman.

The aspiring president described the accusations as part of a disinformation campaign to harm his chances in the upcoming elections.

