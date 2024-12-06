A video of former President John Dramani Mahama thanking his wife for her support has warmed hearts on social media

The former President acknowledged his wife at NDC's final rally held on December 5, 2024, as the country heads to the polls tomorrow

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sent a heartwarming message to his wife, Lordina Mahama.

During the NDC's final rally at Madina, the former president expressed his profound gratitude to the former first lady and recognised all her efforts in his presidential bid.

Contrary to naysayers' claims that his wife had been missing at his campaigns, the former President clarified that Lordina Mahama had been representing him and campaigning elsewhere, hence her absence at some of his campaigns.

He cited, for instance, the former first lady's commissioning of several health facilities through her foundation and embarking on various development projects to improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

Campaigns heighten ahead of elections

Ghana will vote on December 7, 2024, to elect a new president and members of parliament to manage the state's affairs.

All political parties have campaigned vigorously, ensuring they have sold their policies to the electorate.

The two big political parties in the country, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), embarked on their final rallies, which climaxed their campaigns.

All the parties expressed a strong conviction of winning the upcoming election. However, they both appealed to the electorate to give them the nod in the coming election.

Netizens react to Mahama's message to wife

Netizens who saw the video of the former President's message to his wife expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While the gesture touched some, others criticised the former president.

@NANA YAW BOATENG wrote:

"You didn’t mention Mzbel and Tracy who were fighting each other."

@Ama lee wrote:

"Did Nana mention Serwah broni and the rest?"

@Ohene_Baffour_Jnr wrote:

"He doesn’t respect Mzbel koraa. Absolutely no reason."

