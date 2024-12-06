The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has advised the security agencies to be professional during the election

He said the party would not accept any attempt by security agencies to undermine the elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Mahama sent out the warning while addressing NDC supporters at the party's final rally in Accra ahead of the election on December 7

Former president John Dramani Mahama has sent a word of caution to the security agencies ahead of Ghana's general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Mahama, the presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), warned security agencies against getting involved in any attempts to undermine the voting process.

He claimed the NDC is poised for victory and would not accept any attempt by the ruling party and its assigns to rig the elections.

Therefore, the former president urged the security agencies to work professionally and be unbiased during and after the elections.

"I would like to caution our security agencies to resist any attempt to rig the election," he warned.

The former president and party executives have been vocal about the electioneering process, accusing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of colluding with the Electoral Commission (EC) and some elements in the security agencies to rig the elections.

NDC hosts final rally

Ex-President Mahama made these remarks while speaking at the NDC's final rally at the Madina Zurak Park in Accra on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The rally was attended by thousands of opposition party supporters and sympathisers, including top executives of the NDC.

Mahama further urged party supporters to vote in their numbers for the party and its parliamentary candidates across the country.

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh, he also promised to reset the country onto the path of economic growth and progress for the masses if elected as president for a second time.

Mahama reiterates his promise to fight corruption

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former President Mahama reiterated his promise to fight corruption if elected president in the impending polls.

Addressing a large crowd at the final rally, he said NDC's Operation Recover All Loot would pursue any and all government officials implicated in corruption.

Mahama consequently urged Ghanaians to trust him with another mandate as President on Saturday so he could hold the current government to account.

