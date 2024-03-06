Former President John Dramani Mahama displayed his romantic side when he wrote a lovely message to his wife, Lordina Mahama, on her 61st birthday

In the message, he hailed her for being an incredible woman any partner could ask for and said that he was looking forward to spending more years with her

Many people took to the comment section to drop lovely wishes to her

Former President John Dramani Mahama penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Lordina Mahama, as she turned 61 on Ghana's Independence Day, March 6, 2024.

John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina in photos. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama

John Mahama celebrated Lordina Mahama as she turned 61

In John Mahama's message to Lordina, he wished her a happy birthday and added that he and the children celebrate the incredible woman that she is.

"Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side, he said."

The former president wrote that he hope Mrs Mahama feels all the love and joy that she brings into the world, adding that may this new year bring her happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things that she deserves.

A romantic Mr Mahama further wrote:

"I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for. Happy Birthday, my love. John."

Below is a post of John Mahama celebrating his wife, Lordina Mahama, on her 61st birthday.

Birthday wishes pour in for former first lady Lordina Mahama

Lots of birthday wishes poured in for former first lady Lordina Mahama as she celebrated her 61st birthday.

Below are some of the sweet messages Ghanaians left for her in the comment section of the post.

sharafmahama said:

Happy Birthday Mama ❤️

abeikusantana said:

Virteous Woman , Mother for all… Obaatanpa Mo ! The Mother Ghana needs

ohemaa_joy_ said:

Happy birthday mother of nation ❤❤❤ God bless you

nana_hemaa_doronzy said:

Happy blessed birthday to you mama, we love you

faustielove_3g said:

Happy birthday Mummy ♥️♥️♥️

yaacookiee said:

Happy birthday mummy age gracefully ❤️

Mahama promised to include willing private schools under Free SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, promised to include willing private schools in the free SHS coverage.

John Mahama hailed the contribution of private schools to providing quality education in Ghana.

Ghana National Council of Private Schools told YEN.com.gh the promise was a welcomed one.

