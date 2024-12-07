A sudden blackout has plunged the township of Sarpeiman into darkness on election night. The lights out occurred while EC officials were collating votes in the area.

The blackout raised suspicions among residents and political party representatives, who have alleged that the outage was a deliberate tactic to manipulate the results.

Residents of Sapeiman use torchlights to count votes as ECG takes their light.

Source: Getty Images

Determined not to let the darkness disrupt the process, they pulled out their phones and turned on their flashlights to illuminate the counting tables, ensuring that the collation of votes could continue without interruption.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh