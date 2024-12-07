Election 2024: Voters At Sapeiman Use Torchlights To Count Their Votes As ECG Takes Their Lights
A sudden blackout has plunged the township of Sarpeiman into darkness on election night. The lights out occurred while EC officials were collating votes in the area.
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
The blackout raised suspicions among residents and political party representatives, who have alleged that the outage was a deliberate tactic to manipulate the results.
Determined not to let the darkness disrupt the process, they pulled out their phones and turned on their flashlights to illuminate the counting tables, ensuring that the collation of votes could continue without interruption.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh