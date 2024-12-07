Global site navigation

Election 2024: Voters At Sapeiman Use Torchlights To Count Their Votes As ECG Takes Their Lights
People

Election 2024: Voters At Sapeiman Use Torchlights To Count Their Votes As ECG Takes Their Lights

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

A sudden blackout has plunged the township of Sarpeiman into darkness on election night. The lights out occurred while EC officials were collating votes in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!

The blackout raised suspicions among residents and political party representatives, who have alleged that the outage was a deliberate tactic to manipulate the results.

Election 2024, Voters, Sapeiman, Torchlights, Count Votes, ECG, Lights out
Residents of Sapeiman use torchlights to count votes as ECG takes their light.
Source: Getty Images

Determined not to let the darkness disrupt the process, they pulled out their phones and turned on their flashlights to illuminate the counting tables, ensuring that the collation of votes could continue without interruption.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: