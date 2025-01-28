Popular Ghanaian influencer Hayet Rida lost her husband only a few months after they were married

The renowned influencer took to her social media pages to mourn her beloved with a touching tribute

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and extended their condolences in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur, Hayet Rida has penned a touching tribute to her beloved husband, Lesley Kweku Amissah, who recently passed away.

Lesley reportedly died on Sunday, January 26, 2025, due to undisclosed reasons. However, the sad news has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

Hayet has taken to social media to mourn her husband. She reminisced over their good old times and acknowledged that Lesley's demise was a great loss.

"The greatest love I have ever felt. I carry this pain with purpose. It will last forever as proof that I experienced true love! Loving you has been the greatest honour. My love, my husband, rest easy."

Who is Lesley Kwame Amissah?

Lesley Kweku Amissah was a renowned Ghanaian event planner and communications expert.

He was the CEO and founder of the businesses Mosaicblue Communication and Portobello & Company.

Netizens console Hayet Rida over husband's death

Netizens who saw the post of Hayet Rida mourning her beloved husband were heartbroken. Many consoled her in the comments section with comforting words.

Renowned personalities including Dentaa, Karen Kash Kane, and Kokui Serlomey thronged the comments section to sympathise with the heartbroken influencer.

@dentaa_show wrote:

"I'm so sorry to hear this sis. Praying for you and the family."

@karenkashkane wrote:

"Such terrible news. So sorry for your loss Hayet. May God comfort you and keep him in His bosom."

@kokui_selormey wrote:

"So sorry for your loss, Hayet. May Leslie rest in peace."

@officialsikaosei wrote:

"Deepest condolences dear. So so sorry."

@maameyaaboafo wrote:

"Hayet I’m so very sorry for your loss."

@elegoldb wrote:

"I am so so sorry Hayet, there are truly no words and I pray Gods love and comfort over you."

@darker_dan_brown wrote:

"I am trying to type something sensible, but I am speechless. Sending love and light Hayet."

@no_mi_88 wrote:

"Hayet. My sincerest condolences to you and your family. Thank you for sharing Mr. A with us. It was a pleasure meeting him at the NYC pop up. May God grant you serenity during this difficult time."

@dafabsurgeon wrote:

]h of what you’re experiencing! My absolute thoughts, prayers, and love go to you. May he rest in peace."

@ Vanessa_kenji wrote:

"So sorry for your loss."

@marbieskitchen wrote:

"My love, I am so so sorry."

@denisebensonphotography wrote:

"Oh my goodness, I am so so sorry for your loss. Sending you so much love, peace, and comfort."

East Legon Executive Club member passes away

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a dedicated member of the East Legon Executive Club has passed away.

A befitting funeral was held for him on Saturday, January 25, 2025, where friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects.

Netizens who saw videos from the funeral were heartbroken and expressed their condolences in the comments section.

