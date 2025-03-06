Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene organized a clean-up exercise in Kumasi to promote cleanliness and beautify the city

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu joined the effort, leading the youth in cleaning up choked gutters, urging residents to keep their environment clean

Many social media users who came across the video of the clean-up exercise on TikTok thronged the comment section to react

As part of Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has organised a clean-up exercise to rid Kumasi and its immediate environs of filth.

The event was aimed to promote cleanliness and beautify the city and its environs.

Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, joins the Ashanti Regional Minister to clean Kumasi on Independence Day. Photo credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu/IG & Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Scores of people poured out in their numbers on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to support the minister's sanitation drive in the Ashanti Regional capital.

Among the people spotted at the clean-up exercise was Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, who graced the event to lend her support.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the celebrated Kumawood actress was seen leading the youth of Kumasi in the clean-up.

Using a megaphone, she urged the youth on as they went around the city to clean choked gutters.

"We are cleaning Kumasi, yes, we are keeping our home clean. So, instead of going to march because today is Independence Day, we will rather mark the day by cleaning our environment. We are marching to clean our city," she was heard saying.

Mercy Asiedu also used the opportunity to advise residents of Kumasi to keep their environment clean by desisting from indiscriminate disposal of waste.

"The minister has promised to develop Kumasi, and so we must also learn to keep our environment clean," she said.

Some residents of Kumasi join Dr Frank Amoakohene on the cleanup exercise. Photo credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu/IG & Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Ghana marks 68th Independence Day

Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Normally, during the Independence Day celebrations, the regions also hold a small event where students from the various schools are invited to participate in a march pass.

However, for this year, the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Amoakohene, decided to do something different by organising a clean-up exercise.

Netizens react to Mercy Asiedu's video

Upon coming across Mercy Asiedu's video, netizens thronged the comment section to react.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video.

@Kimberly Official said:

"You could have done it tomorrow since it will be a public holiday."

@Middle Child replied:

"Why postpone it when it can be done today so that they can rest tomorrow or even continue from where they stopped."

@T Job also said|:

"So far, this Ashanti regional minister is the best minister ever appointed by president Mahama. The guy is on the ground with his people working. I can't love him less. Wow!"

Mahama touts cost-saving on Independence Day celebration

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication President Mahama touted the savings made from this year's Independence Day celebration,

Speaking during the event at the Jubilee House, the president said that the government had saved 95% of the estimated cost.

He said it would have costed the government a staggering GH¢20 million if the event had been organized on a large-scale like it was done in previous years.

