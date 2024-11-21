Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to cover $100,000 for the treatment of a 10-year-old leukemia patient

The child is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Ridge Hospital, battling stage 4 leukemia

The businessman recently donated $25,000 needed for a life-saving kidney transplant for a 13-year-old

The Chief Executive of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has pledged to channel $100,000 to cover treatment costs for Lisa Laryea, a 10-year-old leukemia patient.

Lisa is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Ridge Hospital battling stage 4 leukemia, a life-threatening cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Ibrahim Mahama is covering the $100,000 treatment cost of a child with Leukaemia. Source: Ibrahim Mahama/Stock Image

Source: Instagram

Joy News reported that he will also cover the airfare cost for Lisa, her mother, and auntie, as well as a medical doctor to South Africa.

Speaking on his behalf, Rafik Mahama, Mahama's special aide, said cost should not be a barrier to giving the girl treatment.

"He gives those instructions that whatever it takes to save the person’s life, you go ahead and do it."

Lisa, a Lerato Preparatory and JHS student in Lartebiokorshie, is described as a lover of books and dreams of becoming a pediatrician.

She was first taken to the hospital on October 31, 2024, with cold and headache symptoms before the diagnosis of stage 4 leukemia later arrived.

Known for his philanthropic efforts, Mahama's pledge follows similar charity for a child with kidney disease.

He recently donated $25,000 needed for a life-saving kidney transplant for 13-year-old Rosemary Boadu.

News reports drew attention to the teen girl’s dire situation, catching Mahama's eye, who promptly acted to help.

Government promises free dialysis

YEN.com.gh reported that the government plans to make kidney dialysis free of charge for all patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

This is after a pilot programme in Ghanaian healthcare offered free kidney dialysis for patients aged 60 and above and under 18.

The government recently got 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Dialysis Unit.

This is envisioned to improve the hospital's service delivery and cost efficiency.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh