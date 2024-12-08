The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, could not hide his joy after former President John Mahama emerged victorious in the 2024 election.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video that has since gone viral online shows Appiah Stadium in the company of Rev Opambour and his junior pastors in an ecstatic mood, celebrating John Mahama and the NDC's victory in the elections.

Opambour celebrates as Mahama wins the 2024 election elections. Photo credit: @Prophet 1 TV/YouTube @John Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

Appiah Stadium, overcome with joy, stated that the victory of Mahama and NDC victory is evidence that Rev Obambour is a genuine man of God.

For his part, Rev Opambour stated that the NDC's victory would send a strong signal to those who question his credibility as a man of God.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 38 comments.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh