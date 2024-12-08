Ghana Elections: Opambour Celebrates With Appiah Stadium As Mahama Becomes President-Elect
The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, could not hide his joy after former President John Mahama emerged victorious in the 2024 election.
A video that has since gone viral online shows Appiah Stadium in the company of Rev Opambour and his junior pastors in an ecstatic mood, celebrating John Mahama and the NDC's victory in the elections.
Appiah Stadium, overcome with joy, stated that the victory of Mahama and NDC victory is evidence that Rev Obambour is a genuine man of God.
For his part, Rev Opambour stated that the NDC's victory would send a strong signal to those who question his credibility as a man of God.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 38 comments.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.