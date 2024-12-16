A Ghanaian lady, Nannette, was surprised with a marriage proposal by her boyfriend at a beautifully decorated venue

Overwhelmed by the romantic setup, she accepted the proposal after her boyfriend knelt, presented a ring, and asked her to be his wife

Several social media users who watched the proposal video congratulated the couple and wished them well in the future

A Ghanaian lady was amazed when she got to a venue only to find out her boyfriend had planned a surprise marriage proposal at a plush venue.

Many in the comment section mentioned the lady's name as Nannette. Her female friend accompanied her to the venue.

In an Instagram video, when the two arrived, Nannette saw the decorations and the writing asking her to marry her man.

A surprised Nannette tried to go back, but her friend held her. Her man approached her, hugged her and handed her a bouquet.

They walked hand-in-hand to a designated place, where the man asked the lady to be his wife. He knelt, showed her the ring, and popped the question.

Nannette accepted the proposal, and the man put the ring on her finger. The two lovebirds took pictures to remember the moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate couple on their engagement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @ yhawfocus_ on Instagram. Read them below:

Pureglow_essentials_gh said:

“Congratulation Nanette @keeba_gh . Soo happy for her. One of the ladies I admired on the Annex B legon hall floor.”

Shop.lordel wrote:

“Please I’m representing live and colored oooooooo. KUMASI I’m on my wayyyyyyy. Congratulations to you guys 😍😍🎉.”

Jasper_media said:

“Nice move bro. @rich__imagery please learn.”

Yaa_sikaman wrote:

“I really admired this lady's character and demeanor in Legon. I'm so happy that she has found a real gentleman who loves her like she deserves ❤️🎉❤️. May God bless this union.”

Motolani_e said:

“This is so beautiful! Love is truly amazing when you're with the right person. As for me, by the grace of God, I will experience this wonderful gift called love😍😍.”

Source: YEN.com.gh