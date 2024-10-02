A young man has recently got many sympathising with him after his woman disgraced him in an unexpected manner

A video captured him getting ditched by his girlfriend minutes after going down on one knee to propose marriage to her

Many onlookers looked shocked by what they were witnessing, and social media users wondered why he chose to propose publicly

It was a sad sight to behold for a young man as his girlfriend brought shame to him and made him a subject of ridicule.

It all happened when the young man went down on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend publicly.

A video of the embarrassing moment on the TikTok page of @richard52838 showed the young man kneeling before his girlfriend with a ring hand, waiting for the lady to answer yes to his proposal.

His smile soon gave to a frown and a look of disappointment as the lady tried urging him to get his friend.

Pressed by the anxious onlookers for an answer, the lady said she could not accept the marriage proposal of her boyfriend because she was pregnant with another boyfriend.

She then stormed off, leaving her boyfriend looking dejected and betrayed.

It took the intervention of onlookers to help the young man back to his feet and comfort him on the painful ordeal he had experienced.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 50,000 likes and 400 comments.

Netizens comfort the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video comforted the young man, and many also chided the lady for her actions.

JEPEP commented:

"Das not the end of life I heard."

Lazy Boy indicated:

"Nothing go make me propose for public."

Broken stated:

"One brother is down do you copy I repeat one brother is down copy"

