A video of a young man, who is reportedly a final-year student of the UEW, proposing marriage to his beautiful girlfriend has melted hearts on social media

The trending TikTok video showed the moment the young man went on his knees to propose to his woman shortly after their final exams on campus

The video also captured the schoolmates of the adorable couple showering them with praises

A young Ghanaian man, purported to be a final-year student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), caused a buzz on campus with his show of affection towards the love of his life

The young man, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was captured in a video proposing marriage to his girlfriend while on his knees.

A video shared on TikTok by @kay_kay_60 captured the final-year student putting an engagement ring on the finger of his girlfriend shortly after their last university exam.

The lady, who looked shy from the beginning, was smitten by her man's romantic gesture and accepted the ring without hesitation.

The romantic marriage proposal sent the entire school, including the young couple's schoolmates, into a frenzy. The majority of them were observing from the windows of their hostels, and they showered the couple with accolades in loud voices.

Reactions to the video of the proposal

When the video of the romantic love proposal emerged on social media, Ghanaians who chanced on it thronged the comment section to share their views.

Man proposes to girlfriend on graduation day

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian man proposed marriage to his beautiful girlfriend on her university graduation day.

The video of the young man's marriage proposal went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians congratulating the couple for taking their relationship a step further.

