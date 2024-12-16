A video of the former MP for Ledzokuku Bernard taking on a hobby after losing his seat for the second time has surfaced on social media

In an X post, the former MP penned down a touching post-election message to inspire himself and others

Dr Okoe Boye acknowledged that although the defeat was heartbreaking, life must still go on

A week after facing a distressing incident at the polls, former MP for Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe Boye, has demonstrated remarkable resilience by participating in a sports event.

The famous politician was spotted in a video displaying his football skills at the MCDAN Sports Complex in Teshie.

Dr Okoe Boye was among NPP parliamentary candidates seeking to regain their seats in the just-ended 2024.

He lost his seat after the 2020 elections but was denied a second bid by his constituents despite rigorously campaigning for a comeback.

Okoe Boye turned his defeat into a hobby, joining community members to play football. The video of him playing football came with a touching post-election message.

"A week ago , I went for elections and got beaten. I am up a week later taking on others on the pitch at the MCDAN Sports Complex, Teshie, a stadium I facilitated. In this life you have to always keep on moving, when you trip ,get up because tomorrow’s battle can bring you glory," he said.

Netizens react to Okoe Boye playing football

Netizens who saw the video of Bernard Okoe Boye displaying his football skills expressed mixed reactions. While some commended his football skills, others sympathised with him over his loss.

@DelademDzikunu wrote:

"I dey like your matter before, ooo, but you dey the wrong party boss. Your people make we complain saaaa over simple things."

@nii_favour wrote:

"Teshie people don't deserve u. Do your analysis and contest in another constituency in Accra."

@Caleb_candour wrote:

"Herrh, but honourable, you good on the ball. Great skill and speed."

@ReoMastWoodWork wrote:

"Your loss amongst other losses like Patrick B I think the electorates were unfair to you. But then again you were all collateral damages because of the dislike for Akkufo Addo and the Akyem mafia."

@kgee1000 wrote:

"Masa, just work on your arrogance and you are good to go. Arrogance is on the lips of everyone in the constituency."

