John Mahama has announced his plan to officially launch his presidential campaign on Thursday, March 2

John Mahama took to his Facebook page on February 28, 2023, to make the announcement officially

The former president is favourite to win an upcoming presidential primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress

John Mahama was edged off the presidency by Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 after serving only one four-year term from 2012 to 2016

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Mahama will launch his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Mahama took to Facebook on February 28 to announce the upcoming event which will take place in the Volta Region.

A poster of John Mahama and his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, during the 2020 elections and Mahama taking the presidential oath after winning the 2012 elections. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama.

Source: Facebook

The event will take place at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho, the Volta Region capital.

"I invite you to either join me in the Cedi Auditorium at UHAS or watch a livestream of the launch on my Facebook page or YouTube channel from 9.00 am," portions on his post on Facebook said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Alabi picks presidential nomination forms for Mahama

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported recently that John Mahama's campaign manager during the 2020 presidential elections Prof Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on his behalf.

Mahama, who was the party’s 2020 flagbearer, formally declared his bid on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, in a meeting with the minority caucus in parliament.

Prof Alabi picked up the forms hours after the party opened nominations on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

He was escorted by a huge entourage of very influential NDC regional chairmen who have declared open support for Mahama's presidential bid.

Dumelo announces intention to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat again

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that popular actor-turned-politician John Dumelo announced not long ago that he’s going back for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

Earlier reports indicated he had ditched that seat for a relatively safe seat in the Volta Region.

During the 2020 polls, Dumelo, lost narrowly to the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan after he polled 37,778 of the valid votes against her 39,851 votes.

Making the announcement in a social media post on his handle, he said the decision was made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

“After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithful in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This is the second coming,” he posted.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh