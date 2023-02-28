Ashie Moore has said he fears for his life because some people seem to be scheming to take his life

He posted photos on Facebook on Monday, February 27 showing an office turned upside down and linked the incident to the alleged assassination attempt

He has accused the police for now acting with speed about his life-threatening situation

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has said there is a well-calculated plan by some unknown people to kill him.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 27, 2023, the popular politician put out pictures showing a room that has been turned upside down and claimed that thugs broke into his office the night before in their bid to kill him.

"Yesterday was the third attempt to assassinate me after our NDC GAR Regional elections. Thank God I changed my sleeping location again," a portion of the post read.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore (R) and an image he posted to show how his office was turned upside down. Source: Facebook/@emmanuelnii.ashiemoore

His laptop was stolen and other properties were vandalised by the thugs.

He has accused the police of not responding to the threats on his life with speed.

He told Citi News that although he has reported the break-ins to the police, they are yet to take any concrete steps to catch the perpetrators.

"I am just trying to put up my own security in my own small way. It’s just appalling," he cried out.

He also alleged that "some strange people following me."

It is not clear which group (or individual) is behind the alleged assassination attempts, however, Ashie Moore has been at loggerheads with some regional executives of the NDC.

He has in the past been accused of sidelining other executives in critical decision-making processes for the party at the regional level.

