The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has reshuffled the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service

In what is termed the reconstitution of the Police Management Board (POMAB), the IGP appointed Lydia Donkor as the Director-General of CID

YEN.com.gh gathered some facts and images about the new CID boss whose appointment has excited social media

Newly-sworn in Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has reconstituted the Police Management Board (POMAB).

In what is one of his first major acts as the IGP, Yohuno reshuffled some officers and brought new ones onto POMAB.

New CID boss Lydia Yaako Donkor

Source: Instagram

Among the new faces which have made their way onto the Board is DCOP Lydia Donkor, who has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Director (CID).

Lydia Donkor's appointment has sparked excitement on social media after the news emerged online.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some details and images of the new CID Director-General.

1. Full name:

The new CID Director-General is officially known Lydia Yaako Donkor. She is an active person on Facebook and Instagram, where she uses the handle @yaakod.

2. What's the age of CID boss Lydia Donkor?

DCOP Lydia Donkor is 50 years old. Born October 28, 1974, she will be 51 years old in about seven months, meaning she has about nine years to serve in the Ghana Police Service.

In 2024, she celebrated her 50th birthday milestone with some gorgeous photos on social media.

3. Lydia Donkor's family:

It is not known if Lydia Yaako Donkor is married but she has children who she flaunts on her Instagram page.

Interestingly, she comes from a family of police greats. Her mother, Jane Christie Donkor, is the first female to attain the position of Commissioner of Police (COP) in 2000. Mrs Jane ZDonkor turned 80 years and she was celebrated by her daughter online.

See the photos of Lydia Donkor's mother below:

4. Secondary and university education of Lydia Donkor:

Lydia Yaako Donkor is an old girl of Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast. From Wey Gey Hey she attended the University of Ghana where she studied for a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Law.

Below is a video of Lydia Donkor at a Wey Gey Hey event:

From the University of Ghana, she went to the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar after which she went to the University of Leeds to pursue a Master's in Law (LLM) in International and Human Rights Law from the University of Leeds in UK.

5. Career of Lydia Yaako Donkor:

Lydia Donkor started her career as lawyer. She was an Associate at Acquah-Sampson & Associates, where she handled litigation and legal drafting. She also worked with Legal Aid, doing Pro Bono cases, concerning women and children.

After private law practice, she joined the Ghana Police Service, rising through the ranks to become the Head of Legal & Prosecutions in multiple regions.

Before her current appointment, she was the Director of the Police Professional Service Bureau.

6. Trivia about Lydia Donkor:

Lydia Donor is a lover of football who supports Accra Hearts of Oak in Ghana and Arsenal FC in the UK.

While serving as the head of PSSB, she also worked as the Head of the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Security Committee.

Because of her love for football, she has served as the CEO of Police Ladies FC, where she transformed the team into one of the strongest in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

