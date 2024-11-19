Ghanaian TikToker Mrs Flora shared a video of her first experience using an electric toothbrush, a gift from her white husband

Her husband affectionately supported her during the moment, rubbing her back while she brushed

Several social media users who watched the video celebrated the love between the Ghanaian and white man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian lady shared a video of her using an electric toothbrush for the first time after her white husband bought it for her.

The lady named Mrs Flora on TikTok showed her appreciation to her husband for allowing her to have such an experience.

Ghanaian wife uses electric toothbrush for the first time. Photo credit: @florafamily1

Source: TikTok

In a video on TikTok, Mrs Flora held her phone with one hand and used the other for the white toothbrush.

Her white husband held on to her from behind to show his support and love. He rubbed his hands around his wife while she brushed her teeth.

When she finished brushing her teeth, the couple took pictures and shared them at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Ghanaian lady using electric brush

Several social media users who watched the video commented on the love the couple exhibited in the video shared by @florafamily1. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Silla said:

“Chop love, you deserve it ❤️😘.”

youneedJesus wrote:

“May God bless Your lovely home.”

Bemma portia said:

“enjoy yourself dearest 🥰😘.”

nana_adw wrote:

“love is indeed a beautiful thing ❤️💕 ♥️😍 💖 ✨️.”

Kafui said:

“Love is beautiful when u are with the right person. Dear may the almighty God continue to bless your home 🙏.”

Dzifahbethel wrote:

“Awww this is extr Beautiful,God bless this Union 🥰🥰🥰.”

Marthaannaneapedo said:

“🥰🥰Love is a beautiful thing. You are bless my dear sis.”

Lady addresses misconceptions about her interracial marriage

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shared some insights into her interracial marriage with her white husband.

The young lady said there are misconceptions that she is married to her white husband to secure her legal residence abroad.

She also shared what it takes to be in an interracial marriage and her expectations of her man.

Source: YEN.com.gh