A video of a young lady talking and reminiscing about her life's decisions has got people feeling emotional

She stated that whereas most of her SHS mates were pursuing tertiary education, she now works as a bus conductor

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have encouraged the lady not to give up on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady evoked an emotional response from Ghanaians after she took to social media to flaunt her work.

This comes after she posted a video on her TikTok page @nanaekuapressure0 where she was spotted at a lorry station working as a bus conductor, also known as trotro mate.

A Ghanaian lady inspires many in a trending video as she opts to be a bus conductor. Photo credit: @nanaekuapressure0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video's caption, she explained that whereas all her friends from Senior High School were furthering their education, she, however, decided to work as a trotro mate.

"All my SHS mates are in school, me: Trotro mate".

The video, which highlights the lady's desire to become a trotro mate and succeed in it, has received over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians encourage the young lady

Social media users who commented on the video encouraged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

NANA AKWASI reacted:

"You chose the right decision and is the best over schooling."

Pintoh commented:

"Have board your car from atonsu to fawoade before God bless your hustle."

Y’AGYE SIKA replied:

"Yh I know you paaaaa the last time I tell you to be strong and keep it up my sister much love."

@flowking05519 stated:

"Those government workers will be thinking it's a bad job but they don't know we use a week or two to earn more than their salary. God bless you."

Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady was delighted with her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In a video on YouTube, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

Quizzed if she had perfected her craft, the JHS leaver said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

Source: YEN.com.gh