An emotional video of a young woman shedding tears as her wedding date approaches has surfaced online

In the video, the woman indicated that she couldn't believe that the much-anticipated event was nearing

Netizens who saw the video online were touched but some have expressed mixed views in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman was overwhelmed and could not bear her tears as her much-anticipated wedding approached.

In an emotional TikTok video, the Nigerian woman, who was in disbelief, tearfully flaunted her wedding invitation.

A young woman weeps as her wedding approaches, saying she can't believe she is getting married. Image source: queenthegbolagirl

Source: TikTok

Queen Obukwowho said she had long dreamed of this day and noted that many men had rejected her due to her condition.

Thankfully, she found a man who loved her and was willing to settle with her despite her condition.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with Queen

Netizens who saw the young lady's video were delighted and congratulated her in the comments section. Others also expressed their desire to find love and marry like Queen.

@Alhamdullillah wrote:

"What is gbola sickness."

@didonfaraday wrote:

"What’s the meaning of gbola ?"

@happiness wrote:

"A very big congratulations to you dear."

@vivi wrote:

"Please oo what is gbola."

@October wrote:

"Stop crying dear me I have gbola too and am pregnant for my husband and I already had 1kid."

@AJIKE wrote:

"Abeg wat is meaning of gbola."

@Purest Udoh wrote:

"But how do you even get the gbola sef?"

@Quincy wrote:

"Stop crying ,me I have gbola too and am pregnant with twins for my husband."

@Ursula123 wrote:

"i pray I get married too when the the time comes cause people believe I won't cause am a single mum. congrats my love."

@godiyayohana267 wrote:

"what about your wife Karina."

@Sexymama wrote:

"I no understand that ur statement of “gbola” who will explain for me."

@Mma beauty wrote:

"No cry my dear am a lady and I have gbola too and still have serious bf."

@namambo_44 wrote:

"Those of us that ran to the comment section to find out the meaning of gbola gather here."

@mimi wrote:

"I thought you said you have a wife and a child."

@Miss_Safa wrote:

"How do you people cry in front of camera?"

@Bella Gold wrote:

"Do you know that you’re very funny."

Lady ties the knot with obroni boyfriend

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady and her Obroni lover had tied the knot.

The wedding took place in Ghana a few days after the bride welcomed her man at the Kotoka International Airport.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh