A music teacher, painter and producer, Salem Egoh, has translated the English bible to Pidgin and many are impressed

The man said he wanted people to understand the bible and be impacted by the good messages embedded in it

According to him, it wasn't easy to translate the bible to Pidgin but he buried the thought of discontinuing it

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A man identified as Salem Egoh has translated the English bible to Pidgin. The man said he decided to translate the holy book so people who don't understand English can also read the bible.

Salem who is a musician said he also teaches music and works as a painter and producer. According to Salem, he grew up loving music and he is leading the life he has always dreamt of.

Salem Egoh said he didn't tell anyone when he started the project. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: UGC

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, he said he didn't tell anyone while working on the project because he didn't want to be discouraged.

In his words:

"Most pastors that have read the Pidgin version of the bible are impressed because they have come to understand the bible more than they previously did."

In the interview, he read some verses in the Pidgin bible and it goes without saying that a lot of people will find it interesting and will definitely get their own copies.

Salem said the translation wasn't easy for him as he contemplated giving up but finally decided to continue.

In his words:

"My friends and family laughed when I read this bible to them because they were surprised."

He said the easiest verse to translate was John 11:35, which said Jesus wept.

Many are inspired

@okeosisiorji said:

"Good work."

@izoral_kitchen commented:

"Nice one."

@evans.nwaka.9 wrote:

"Please i need this pidgin Bible please."

Woman wows many with her artwork

In other news, a gentleman who decided to go anonymous for the purposes of narrating his story, has poured out his heart about how his crush has been avoiding him for six good years.

In a screenshot of posts shared by a Twitter user named Sir Dickson, the man revealed that he tried everything humanly possible to show the girl how much he loves her but she keeps saying there is no bond between them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen News