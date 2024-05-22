The video of a young Ghanaian man's humble beginnings has gone viral on social media

This comes after he shared old photos of himself working as a street hawker in Ghana and a video of his present reality where he was enjoying himself with his wife in Canada

Many people who commented on the congratulated him, with others thanking him for using his lived experience to motivate them

A young Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation after his Grass to Grace story went viral on social media.

Taken to TikTok, the young man @nal_candy shared a video of his humble beginnings, where he posted an old photo of himself working as a street hawker in Ghana.

He reminisced about the times when he had to sell on the streets to make a living so he could cater for himself as a university student in Ghana.

The video then zoomed in on his current reality, showing him looking fresh and handsome, apparently after he relocated to Canada.

In a show of gratitude, the young man attributed his massive transformation to God as he flaunted his pretty wife and showed off his nice car.

The adorable video, which highlights the essence of not giving up in life no matter your condition, had raked in over 2000 views and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate the young man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended him on using his lived experience to inspire many people.

peterrockenacquah stated:

God is good, we were in same African studies class and I always see you on campus with ur bread business keep going bro

Kwabena Ohene Agyekum stated:

Hmmm if not him anka who,indeed he’s God

Fussy added:

May God Almighty continue to bless you

user4441886160875 added:

God has blessed your hard work. Keep moving.

Mason transforms nicely after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man also took to TikTok to share his remarkable journey from being a mason in Ghana to his current success overseas.

The man in a throwback photo could be seen during his days as a mason in Ghana, looking unkempt with his clothes stained with dust, making him unkempt.

He then posted recent photos of himself after relocating abroad, in which he looked healthy and well-fed, and his skin brightened.

