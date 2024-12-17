A young Ghanaian lady has opened up on reasons why she and her husband opted for a civil marriage

In a video, she talked about the necessary things they bought to get the marriage formalised

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on civil marriage

A Ghanaian lady who married in October 2024 is trending after she opened up about why she and her husband opted for a civil marriage.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady indicated that she and her husband settled on a civil marriage because they had other priorities and wanted a less costly wedding.

Providing a breakdown, the lady first explained that registering the marriage came at a cost of GH¢600.

The mother of two then added that the outfits they wore on their special ceremony cost GH¢900.

The lady said that to preserve cherished memories, they hired a photographer who charged GH¢1,000.

She added that the shoes she, her husband and two kids wore for the occasion also cost GH¢400.

"After everything, we also had a small cake of GH¢120 and a buffet for those present, which also amounted to GH¢440."

She expressed delight over her decision to settle for a civil marriage and sought the views of netizens on her action.

Ghanaians commend the lady on her wedding

Social media users who commented on the video have shared varying opinions on the lady's wedding.

Anthony indicated:

"Seeing this from Canada. Appreciate the thought put into making this.Western culture's view on marriage is not biblically centred,so I appreciated your voice lending focus & aligning to what it truly is."

Manu fashion GH stated:

"Congratulations you make life look so simple."

Ms.ampem wrote:

"Congratulations, simple and beautiful."

user640024685253 added:

"Simple, awesome, I hope this generation will follow. Congratulations and God bless your union."

Ghanaian couple opt for a simple wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple had warmed hearts online after choosing to organise a simple wedding.

The video on TikTok showed the couple dressed in regular simple clothes and slippers; they exchanged their vows.

The ceremony was officiated by a man, possibly a family elder or pastor, guiding the couple through their vows.

