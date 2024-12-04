A Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts on social media after flaunting her academic success on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the beautiful woman who sold Indomie had pursued a nursing degree and had successfully graduated

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated her in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian woman who sold Indomie to make ends meet has achieved a significant milestone by graduating with a degree in nursing.

Elizabeth Narh, affectionately called Nhyira Queen on TikTok, couldn't hide her excitement as she flaunted her graduation photos on social media.

Clad in her graduation gown, she beamed with pride, attributing her success to hard work, perseverance, and divine intervention.

"God did!" she captured the lovely graduation photo alongside throwback photos of her cooking Indomie at her stand.

Elizabeth juggled her business and studies for years, often staying late to prepare for exams after long shifts at her stall.

Her journey was not without challenges, but she remained steadfast in her dream of becoming a nurse and has achieved it.

She also acknowledged her husband's role in her academic journey and expressed gratitude to him.

Congratulations pour in for Elizabeth

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian woman were proud of her and congratulated her in the comment section of the post.

@menaama5 wrote:

"Aww when will I wear this some."

@Ritz baby wrote:

"God's time is best."

@Ajoa Sika wrote:

"It wasn’t easy but here we are congratulations once again menua."

@lovelymaya wrote:

"With determination we can make it."

@Kofi Appoh wrote:

"Where flag of determination exists failure cannot dismantle the flag of success."

@AG1 wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

@el browninting faculty wrote:

"Wore same last year congrats dear."

@gdflex wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

@Bharbie Ness wrote:

Tap into your Grace and blessings GOD please help me."

