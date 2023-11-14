Fuseini, the young man who won GH₵6 million through aviator bet, has shared the story behind his win

Addressing the people at his cheque presentation ceremony, the lucky bettor indicated that he won because of his mother's prayers

He stated that the circumstances leading to the big win all point to God's intervention in his good fortune

A young Ghanaian man identified as Fuseini has become a viral sensation after becoming a millioniare overnight.

Fuseini, described as a painter reportedly won a whopping GH₵6 million through the popular aviator bet.

The young man was presented with his GH₵6 million cheque at a short ceremony on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Fuseini, the Aviator bet winner, was emotional Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians doubt Fuseini's win

After videos of the cheque presentation, many Ghanaians on social media expressed doubts about the win.

For many of the doubters, it was just not possible for any one to be able to win such an amount from aviator bet.

GH₵6 million aviator bet winner attributes win to God and mom's prayers

But Fuseini has sought to clear doubts by sharing the circumstances through which he won the bet.

Addressing the people at the presentation ceremony , the lucky bettor it was only by divine intervention that he won the record-breaking bet.

According to him, he has always been betting on the aviator platform and cashing out small wins.

But on that particular day, he placed a double bet of GH₵20 and had wanted to cash out early enough. However, something held his hand and the phone fell when picked it to cashout.

After picking it from the floor, the phone froze and he decided to leave. By the time, the phone became responsive, he realised he had won the whopping amount and could not believe his eyes. It was only when he withdrew a small amount from his winnings and it worked that he realised it was real.

For him, this could only have been God's intervention and answer to his mother's prayers for him.

Overwhelmed by his good luck, Fuseini dropped some tears while speaking. His mother who was also present had to console him.

