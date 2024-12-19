A video of a Ghanaian lady seeking marriage before the end of the year has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young lady, who seemed tired of being single prayed to God for a life partner

The emotional video moved many Ghanaians on social media as they flooded the comment section with comforting words

A Ghanaian lady has sent out a heartfelt prayer to God for a life partner before the end of 2024.

In a TikTok video, the young lady suggested that she had been single for a long time and needed a husband before the year drew to a close.

A single Ghanaian woman prays to God for a husband before 2024 ends. Photo credit: @dr.godlove20/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It is unclear why the young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, was desperately seeking marriage barely a few weeks before the end of the year.

However, it appears that she may be cowering to pressure from her friends and family to bring a man home.

The young Ghanaian lady hopes that God will listen to her fervent prayers and bless her with a spouse as soon as possible.

"God, please don't let me enter 2025 as a single lady," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Ghanaians sympathise with the young lady

The young lady's video stirred emotions on social media as many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to sympathise with her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@stephen Bonsi Messiah said:

"No rush my dear."

@micky also said:

"You wouldn't my dear dear am there for you."

@Osei wrote:

"He will not. That’s why I’m here for you."

@user4595899978443 also wrote:

"I tapped into your prayer in Jesus' name."

@youngman3372 commented:

"Will you agree to marry me before 2025?"

@user6308038045341 also commented:

"Ah forgive me o, what if you still go into 2025 single? Our ways are not His but it will be well with us in all things."

Ghanaian man celebrates his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man took to social media to celebrate his supportive wife.

In a TikTok video, the man said his wife had been a great pillar in his life since the day he met her.

He consequently expressed gratitude to God for bringing such an amazing woman into his life.

