Jonathan, a Ghanaian young man has opened up about how his addiction to sports betting cost him his properties

In an interview with Giovani, he revealed that he was first introduced to betting by his friend who was very good at it and since then, he has lost Ghc800,000 to it

The church elder also shared that his drive to earn more money in the shortest possible time has resulted in him losing his three houses, cars and even depleting his wife's savings

A Ghanaian man's desire to to make more after being very lucky the first time he staked a bet has resulted in a massive loss.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of 3FM had Jonathan who is an elder in his church has lost GH₵800,000 to betting after being introduced to it by a friend.

He revealed on the 3FM Drive with Giovani that, his first stake was Ghc5000 and ended up making Ghc3,900 in profit. After his first success, he proceeded to placing Ghc3,000 in a bet and won Ghc5000 and that followed by staking Ghc20,000 which got him a huge Ghc80,000.

"I asked God, where has this been all this while and I have been suffering. I didn’t know there was such an avenue to make me rich, and that day the betting spirit sank deep into my spirit and blood", he said.

The church leader's victory came to a sharp halt when he chose to stake all the money he made from the third attempt but unfortunately ended up losing it all.

He admitted that through his addiction, he has lost his three houses, cars, depleted his wife’s savings, and now owes more than Ghc100,000 due to sports betting

