Gospel singer QueenLet has completed her seven-day Guinness World Record singing marathon attempt

In a video, she shot down claims by some that another person may have aided her during the record attempt

She thanked Ghanaians for the support and expressed confidence in being named a new world record-holder

Gospel musician QueenLet has broken her silence after completing her seven-day Guinness World Record singing marathon record attempt.

In a video sighted by YEN.com,gh on her TikTok page, the German-based musician thanked Ghanaians for their support and words of encouragement during the record attempt.

QueenLet thanks Ghanaians for the support after ending the sing-a-thon Guinness World Record attempt. Photo credit: @queenletmusic/TikTok @Ofori One TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

She cleared the air on concerns raised by some people saying she might have been supported during her singing marathon record attempt.

"I am the same person who embarked on the record attempt. The difference is that the singing marathon is a serious event, so my appearance was different."

QueenLet also expressed optimism that the Guinness World Records would declare her as the new record holder.

"We know that by God's mercies, we will be able to win this great award, we will take this certificate, so please let's keep on praying."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 10 comments. Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to QueenLet's sing-a-thon video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the record attempt by the musician.

user782353675979 stated:

"Ayeekooooo,we are very proud of you."

PortiaKing said:

"Ayekoo, Come what may, we are proud of you."

Champagne added:

"madam please relax, what are you thanking people for? so for your mind now you have achieved something abi?"

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

"Regardless of the outocome, Ghana is proud of you. Your hard work will surely be rewarded."

Chef Smith apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebenezer Smith has apologised to Ghanaians after it was confirmed that his cooking marathon world record attempt was a hoax.

The chef, in a recent trending video, confirmed that he had never applied to the Guinness World Records to attempt a cooking marathon, as has been believed.

Chef Smith added that he wanted the opportunity to become a public figure, so he sought to take advantage of that situation with his fictitious record attempt.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh