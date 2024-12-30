Global site navigation

Portia Asare Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure At A Plus' Thanksgiving Dinner, Video
Portia Asare Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure At A Plus' Thanksgiving Dinner, Video

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng got many people admiring her beauty when she attended the Thanksgiving dinner of MP-elect Kwame A Plus
  • She rocked a flowing dress, and she looked beautiful in jah locks, heavy makeup and heels in a video
  • Many social media users gushed over how beautiful she looked, as they complimented her in the comment sections

Socialite Portia Asare Boateng turned many heads online when she arrived at the Thanksgiving ceremony of Gomoa Central MP-elect Kwame A Plus.

Portia Asare flaunts her voluptuous figure at A Plus' Thanksgiving dinner. Image Credit: @portia_boateng1
Portia Asare slays aa t party

In a video posted on the Instagram page of the famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku, Portia Asare is seen arriving at the venue with another young lady.

The Kumawood actress held the lady's hand as they walked into the hall in search of their table.

For the event, Portia Asare wore a flowing dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure. She styled her look with heels, a bracelet, and a silver mini purse.

The star actress looked gorgeous in her jah locks braids, which were of back-length that hung across her back.

The Thanksgiving dinner was to celebrate Kwame A Plus' victory as an independent candidate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him the MP-elect for Gomoa Central.

Reactions to the Portia Asare video

Many people in the video's comment section spoke about Portia Asare's fine figure. They complimented her with lovely words, while others admired how beautiful she looked at the event.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

itz_rock_kay

"Portia de3 all NATURAL 🔥."

myhighestlyf

"This gal get assets and dey dash am anyhow 😂!"

McBrown addresses Portia Asare's juju claims

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown, weighed in on fellow Kumawood star Portia Asare's claims about spiritual attacks in the movie industry.

The Onua Showtime host noted that she had experienced attacks on several occasions while on movie sets. However, she did not connect those situations to juju.

Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to share their opinions on spiritual attacks in the entertainment industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh

