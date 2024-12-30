A video of the NDC chairman's granddaughter, Johnson Asiedu Nketia dancing surfaced on social media

The little girl danced to a popular campaign song of her grandfather's party, Kwen Kwen, composed by Nacee

Many Ghanaians praised the little girl's energy and enthusiasm upon coming across the trending video online

The granddaughter of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has won the hearts of many with her adorable dance moves.

The little baby showed great promise as she danced to the viral campaign song, Kwen Kwen, composed by gospel musician Nacee.

The granddaughter of the national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, dances to Kwen Kwen. Photo credit: @Charles Akwasi Asiedu/Facebook.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured her seated on the floor of her parents' living room jamming to the song.

The little girl is purported to be the daughter of Charles Akwasi Asiedu, one of the sons of the NDC national chairman.

Akwasi Asiedu snatched the Tano South Constituency parliamentary seat for the NDC in the December 7, 2024, election.

At the close of polls, he secured 20,055 votes to defeat the New Patriotic Party's Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, who had 19, 061 votes.

Before contesting the 2024 parliamentary election, Akwasi Asiedu served as the Ahafo Regional Organizer for the new ruling party.

Asiedu Nketia's granddaughter's video goes viral

A video of the young girl dancing to the song has gone viral on social media, with some netizens praising and referring to her as the 'future women's organiser' of the NDC.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few of these reactions.

@ALAY3 BOBO said:

"Women's organizer."

@adongomartin455 also said:

"I don't know what Nacee did with this song all the kids love kwen kwen."

@Nana Yaw commented:

"So those who support NPP nu, 3y3 bayie na 3y3 omo anaa honhom fii???"

@Mbobila Claudia Awintima also commented:

"Future NDC national women organiser."

Asiedu Nketia's Son earns a PhD

YEN.com.gh also reported previously that a son of the NDC's National Chairman earned his degree recently.

Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia Jnr shared lovely photos of his graduation ceremony with his mum and dad on TikTok.

The young entrepreneur has also served as chairman of the NDC's National Youth Working Committee.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

