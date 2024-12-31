One of Stonebwoy's loyal Bhim Nation supporters has died after a ghastly accident in Ashaiman

The musician spoke about the bitter loss in a recent interview while reviewing this year's Bhim Festival

He used the opportunity to send a message to his Bhim Nation supporters nationwide during this festive period

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has confirmed the death of Klikor GH, a staunch Bhim Nation supporter from Ashaiman.

Stonebwoy is mourning the death of loyal Bhim Nation supporter Klikor Gh, who reportedly passed away on December 25.

The sad event reportedly happened on December 25, 2024, not long after Stonebwoy's Bhim Festival, which the late Klikor Gh attended.

Details about his demise are scanty as the deceased's family has yet to officially share their statement.

According to Stonebwoy, his deceased fan was involved in a fatal motor accident which claimed his life. A Bhimnation fanbase executive told YEN.com.gh that,

"Klikor Gh happens to be one of the first fans of the movement because of his proximity to the artiste and his family. He has been around for as far as I can remember and was pivotal in growing the fanbase when it started. As his relationship with Stonebwoy grew, he later became more than a fan. Often, you'll see him at events wearing several hats as part of Stonebwoy's entourage, ensuring that everything goes well. His dedication to the movement was unmatched and his passing is a terrible loss that we cannot recover from.

Stonebwoy, speaking about Klikor Gh's death, recounted a similar situation he faced after the Bhim Festival.

He leveraged the opportunity to rally his fans to be extra careful during this festive season.

Bhimnation mourns its loss

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Klikor Gh's death.

Cypress Godfred said:

This guy paaa ,full of life just gone like?? This is so so unfortunate

John Azure wrote:

"Familiar face l encountered a number of occasions but never had the chance to vibe with; fare thee well."

Gloria Akusah remarked:

"I remember when he bought waakye for me on the Bhim health walk 2023 hmmmm . It's so sad 😔 that he just left 😢😥."

Madjitey Vickyy shared:

"This is so sad hmmm sorry for your loss. God rest his soul. Teach us to number our days oh Lord."

Agyabeng Afriyie Eunice noted:

"Oh oh, I remember when he joined Ksibhim group and was complaining about the twi ei😭😭."

