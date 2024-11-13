Adom Kyei Duah's Wife Shares Genesis Of Their Love Story: "My Siblings Were Against The Marriage"
- A video of the wife of Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei Duah speaking about the genesis of their union has surfaced on social media
- In the video, Mama Millicent, as affectionately called noted that her siblings were not in support of the marriage
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post
The wife of Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has opened up on the genesis of their love story.
Mama Millicent recounted meeting the renowned pastor nearly two decades ago. At the time, he resided in Abidjan, and his parents, visited her home to ask her hand in marriage.
She noted that her siblings were unhappy with the marriage due to the huge age gap that existed between her and the pastor.
However, her parents stood their grounds and advised her to proceed to marry him, which she obeyed.
Mama Millicent dives into genesis of church
Mama Millicent also opened up about the genesis of their church which has grown to become a big church.
She noted that after their marriage, Stephen Adom Kyei permanently relocated to Ghana, where he started life with her. Then, they had rented a single room and the owner of the building allowed them use the compound of the house.
Watch the video below:
Netizens delight over Mama Millicent's love story
Netizens who watched the video were mesmerised by the love story shared by Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's wife. They expressed their views in the comment section.
@Adom Maame🇬🇧UK🇬🇧backup wrote:
"Mommy."
@Adombakofi_ wrote:
"This is my first time hearing her."
@Avatar 1 wrote:
"First Lady of Philadelphia, Mummy I salute."
@astonish41 wrote:
"Adom Nyame i tap in to this kind of marriage before January coming."
@Philadelphia Ba wrote:
"wow where are Ghanaian pastors."
@Adomba Abena wrote:
"The way this woman is beautiful in person erh…I saw her face to face and was like wow…she’s really an epitome of beauty…very pretty."
Ghanaian woman applies anointing oil on phone
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman who attends Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church found a creative way of fixing her damaged phone.
In a video, her daughter noted that she had applied anointing oil and powder from her church to the broken phone, hoping that it would get repaired.
Netizens who saw the video greeted the woman's way of repairing the phone with mixed reaction as some laughed over the video while others were disappointed.
