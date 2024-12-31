Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has donated GH₵30k to support C Confion's funeral proceedings

The deceased Kumawood star is set to be buried on January 11, 2025, in Buokrom, Kumasi

Vivian Jill's gesture ahead of the funeral has stoked a frenzy on social media as fans share their thoughts

C Confion's death was one of the most wi celebrity deaths this year. He had been battling a long-existing health condition, which landed him at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on December 20, 2024.

Kumawood star Vivian Jill is supporting C Confion's funeral. Photo source: VivialJillLawrence, DrLikee

Source: Facebook

The renowned Kumawood actor will be buried on January 11, 2025. His boss, Dr Likee, has called for support from the entire Kumawood community to rally behind C Confion's colleagues and family to bid him a befitting farewell.

Vivian Jill, one of the first stars to commiserate with the family, has reportedly donated GH₵30k towards C Confion's funeral, which will happen in Buokrom Kumasi.

The Kumawood actress's publicist shared the news about the gesture, saying,

"Ghana’s favourite actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, supports the late C-Confion’s funeral with 30,000ghc."

Vivian Jill's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vivian Jill's donation towards C Confion's funeral.

Christian Owusu noted:

"When the person was sick u didn't supper him to do surgery outside."

asantewaageorgina7 said:

"From C Confion and his friends, they hide his sickness. Even the guy himself said that he didn't want people to know about his sickness."

user9451725844570 shared:

"Some people are mean ooo. C confion said it himself that many never heard he was even sick cuz he wanted to hide it so why are u accusing innocent people."

pallazi55 remarked:

"May we not die young for someone to use huge money to sponsor our funeral 😭🙏🙏🙏."

Mamei wrote:

May God Almighty continue to bless, favor and protect you 🙏🏻 madam Vivian May God always increase your finances in Jesus Christ Amen 🙏🏻 I pray to meet you one day ❤️

Almighty God Yahweh added:

"They will not support you when you are alive, now he is dead they are supporting the dead body bibinii hmmm."

Efiewura actress dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa from the Efiwura TV series, had died.

The 43-year-old Efiewura actress succumbed to an ailment that she had been battling for a long time.

Her colleague Kwame Dzokoto said several personalities, including Ghana's president-elect John Dramani Mahama, supported her financially before she died.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh