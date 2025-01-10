A video of a popular Ghanaian pastor kicking against wives demanding housekeeping money, popularly known as chop money, has surfaced online

In his video, the renowned preacher advised men to ensure that their wives always lived comfortable lives

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral video

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A renowned Ghanaian preacher has kicked against women demanding housekeeping money, known in local parlance as chop money from their husbands.

Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie contended in the video that it was primitive for wives to demand money from their husbands for the family's upkeep.

Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie kicks against wives requesting for chop money from husbands. Image source: Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

He advised men to play their roles as the head of the family well and ensure that they gave their wives the best life.

Additionally, he asked couples to plan their finances well and ensure that each partner contributes to the family's growth.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh