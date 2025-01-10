United Showbiz host MzGee, made a video pleading with Ghanaians to rally together, pick her from the US and bring her back to Ghana

In the video, she showed off her neighbourhood covered in heavy snow and noted that she was not used to living in the cold

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned why she wanted to return to the hot Ghanaian weather

Celebrated media personality MzGee has cried out about the winter season in the American state is residing and pleaded with Ghanaians to rally together and bring her back home.

MzGee speaks about the US snow

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of her neighbourhood covered in snow, making the street and outdoors difficult to navigate. Everything appeared immersed.

In the video, she shouted that she wanted to come home to Ghana, and pleaded with Ghanaians to rally together, pick her up in the US and bring her back home.

Showing her neighbourhood covered in thick snow, she asked her fervent followers how she would survive in the cold weather since she was not used to it.

"Ei, what a cold weather? Please I want to come home. Come and adopt me," she said.

In the video, MzGee flaunted her beautiful bare face without makeup and her well-fixed bone-straight wig.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the United Showbiz host noted that she missed Ghana dearly and was eager to return home.

"Fellow Ghanaians, I miss you 🥰 make una come carry me o!"

MzGee's US neighbourhood covered in snow

Reactions to MzGee's US snow video

Actress Gloria Sarfo, DJ and media personality Andy Dosty, media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi and several others thronged to the comment section of MzGee's post to laugh and inquire how she managed in the cold weather.

Others could not hold back their laughter as they added several laughing emojis and made funny remarks in the comment section about how they were going to pick her up from the US and return to Ghana.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Hope you're safe sis🙏🏿💝🙏🏿."

andydostygh said:

"Waaa look."

akumaamamazimbi said:

"Am coming oooooo😂😂😂😂."

queenshantel18 said:

"Have you delivered your baby."

babieedappah said:

"Pls dey ur dey make we dey our dey.. 🤣."

mcbrightt said:

"Mamaga you are enjoying but you are telling us to come and pick you 😂😂."

kampusstyle said:

"Eeeiii mama where should I pass to bring you home safely 😂…The gods in the water bodies all die ooo(Galamsey)."

Joe Mettle complains about the snow abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle gave his fervent followers a view of how he was managing in the winter in the US.

He shared a video on his Instagram page of his neighbourhood covered in heavy snow. The video showed the car park, street, and outdoor areas covered in thick snow, and cried out about wanting to return to Ghana.

Ghanaians reacted to the video by encouraging him to enjoy the winter. Some stated they wished to be in his shoes, while others shared exciting activities he could do in the snow.

