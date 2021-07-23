A recent Twitter post by a netizen is gathering many reactions online

After @Katlego_Mack shared that his job is to drive and pay the bills and his girlfriend’s job is to choose restaurants and resorts, many netizens cannot keep calm

The man has since received many proposals from female netizens

A young man appears to have surprised many and won many hearts after taking to his Twitter account with the handle, @Katlego_Mack to reveal his role in his relationship.

@Katlego_Mack tweeted;

My job is to drive and pay the bill, my girlfriend’s job is to choose restaurants and resorts we’re going to.

The tweet at the time of this publication has gathered over 13,000 likes, close to 2,200 retweets, more than 400 quote tweets, and almost 200 comments.

A few of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

@pabi_entle commented:

Are you by any chance single?

@thabisomoyo replied:

Can you teach your brothers out here too

From @Mfana_ka_Madala:

any guy can do this ...the problem start when you doing all this but the hun is entertaining other guys ...

@mtanbudze commented:

Mine says her job is to pack her back, look good, and have fun. I pick the venue, book, pay, prepare drinks and braii, and drive to the place.

@la_Tezzah replied:

When is your girlfriend's contract expiring?

From @LegKnows:

You don’t know girls wena. They’ll ask you “what do you think we must do?”

I don’t wanna think tu, I did a lot of that for us to afford this. Infact I think we should scrap the role playing and go make more loot. That’s what I think.

