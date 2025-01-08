More attacks have been recorded on state institutions as the Mahama administration takes over from the Akufo-Addo administration

Some suspected National Democratic Congress supporters stormed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly on Wednesday, January 8, 2024

A group also stormed the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) company’s premises

More attacks have been recorded on state institutions as the Mahama administration begins work.

The attacks are believed to have been perpetrated by supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress.

More state institutions have suffered attacks from persons believed to be NNDC supporters.

Such attacks are known to happen during a transition of power between two different political parties.

One incident involved the storming of the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly on Wednesday, January 8.

Assailants locked the offices of several government agencies, including the National Identification Authority, National Disaster Management Organisation, National Service Secretariat, and the National Health Insurance Authority.

Citi News reported that the Koforidua Divisional Police Commander, accompanied by a team of armed officers, including the Counter-Terrorism Unit, to restore order at the offices.

Two security personnel of the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) were also assaulted after a group stormed the company’s premises.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration at VALCO, Kwame Abubakar Essuman, told Citi News that one of the security officers required medical attention.

“The officer was struck from behind with a stick, resulting in head swelling and general body pain. He has since been treated and discharged,” Essuman stated.

Governance analyst Ewald Garr noted to YEN.com.gh that the Mahama administration needed to curb party supporters' impunity.

Garr stressed that Mahama had to be wary of the problems of unbridled discipline, lawlessness and corruption.

"The reset should start with doing things right, with punishing crime so people know that in this new era, when they misbehave, they will be dealt with."

Attack on EOCO

These incidents come after some assailants stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and destroyed a bust in honour of its executive director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am on January 7, as Mahama was being sworn in as president.

According to Adom News, two security officers were stationed at the EOCO premises but could not stop the vandalism.

EOCO staff commissioned the bust in October last year to honour Addo-Danquah. The bust was met with some criticism and controversy.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2024 election, there were similar incidents that led to over 100 arrests.

Mahama sacks all MMDCEs

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has revoked the appointment of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

Mahama also revoked the appointment of Assembly Members appointed by the previous president, per a letter from the presidency sighted by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, January 8.

The coordinating Directors of the various districts will assume responsibility as acting chief executives.

It is commonplace for new governments to sack MMDCEs from office because respective presidents typically appoint them and are partisan in nature.

