Sensational Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner got many people admiring the bond he shared with his mother

In the trending video, the rapper quizzed his mother to define a noun, to which she defined matter in Physics

The video got many people laughing hard, as they defended his mother in the comments section

Ghanaian rapper Amerado Burner shared a delightful moment with his mother that has captivated fans online.

Amerado Burner and his mother in a lighthearted moment. Image Credit: @ameradoburner

Amerado and mother in hilarious video

In a TikTok video posted on his official account, Amerado playfully quizzed his mother, asking her to define the term noun. However, in a humorous twist, she confidently defined matter instead.

In the video, Amerado's mother looked joyful and confident as she responded to her son, saying,

"A noun is anything that occupies space," which is a textbook definition of matter in Physics.

Amerado, amused by the mix-up, burst out into laughter and shouted Ei while his mother laughed in the background.

The video went viral and garnered massive attention on social media, with many users praising the genuine and heartwarming bond between the Ankonam crooner and his mother.

Amerado's decision to share these personal moments offered fans a glimpse into his family life, further endearing him to his audience.

Video of Amerado and his mother

Reactions to the video of Amerado and his mother

Amerado’s video featuring his mother defining matter instead of noun sparked laughter and admiration across social media.

Many fans flooded the comments with heartwarming messages, praising the sweet bond between mother and son.

Others found the mix-up hilarious, with some jokingly defending his mother on why she was right.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the viral video of Amerado's mother mixing up the definition of a noun and matter:

KOFAAAL said:

"You may think she's wrong but she's very right. anything that occupies space has a name, and a noun is a name given to anything so to me she's not wrong at all 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Vidaschosem said:

"I have followed you because of the love you have for your mother."

OheneAkoto0921♥️💙✨ said:

"Noun turns to Matter 3noanono 🥰😂."

🇫🇷𝑀𝑟•𝑃ℎ𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑑🇬🇭 said:

"But she is right Becos…Anything that occupies space has a name so it’s a noun😂."

ohenesikaniiyere said:

"A noun is a name of a person animals, place or a thing."

faustinadufiese_e said:

"At least she has explained matter so she has done well paaaa 🙆🤣🤣."

Y S M said:

"Since class 2 the definition for a noun dey cause MATTER for class 😂😂."

Freshygal💕❤️💜 said:

"A noun is a sister of verb she did well 😂😂😂✌️✌️✌️."

Pictures of Amerado Burner

Amerado Burner performing at a concert. Image Credit: @amerado_burner

King Promise joins Black Sherif on tour

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer King Promise left fans in awe as he made a memorable appearance at Black Sherif’s concert in Toronto, Canada, on April 13, 2025.

The award-winning singer excited the crowd when he joined Black Sherif on stage, delivering back-to-back hit songs to the delight of the concertgoers.

The audience erupted into cheers, singing along to every lyric as the two stars shared the spotlight.

Videos from the electrifying performance went viral, with many Ghanaians praising the heartwarming bond between the artists and celebrating the proud moment for Ghanaian music on an international stage.

