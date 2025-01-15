Dr Amoakohene could not contain his joy after his name was mentioned as the minister-designate for the Ashanti Region

A video of him in a celebratory mood as he rejoiced over his nomination has gone viral on social media

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the Dr Amoakohene on his nomination

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Dr Frank Amoakohene after President John Mahama nominated him as the Ashanti Regional Minister designate.

A video that went viral following his announcement captured an adorable moment when the medical doctor by profession exited his car only to be met by excited friends and loved ones.

Dr Amoakohene celebrates with friends as the President names him Ashanti Regional minister designate.

Dr Frank Amoakohene wore a bright smile as the people showered him with praises. Some even teased him by referring to him as the TikTok minister.

Obviously delighted, he embraced the people around him as they congratulated him on his new appointment.

Dr Frank Amoakohene was among the ten persons President John Mahama nominated for various regional positions.

Mahama makes initial appointments

President John Mahama has yet to name appointees for regions including Bono, Bono East, Central, Western, Western North and Upper West.

The President announced his first ministerial nominations two days after his inauguration, where he nominated Cassiel Ato Forson, John Jinapor, and Dominic Ayine to critical cabinet portfolios.

Ato-Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-designate, with Jinapor and Ayine as Ministers-designate for Energy and Attorney-General.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 600

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Amoakohene

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated Dr Amoakohene's ministerial nomination.

Mr Oduro commented:

"Congratulations to yoy @Dr Frank Amoakohene. May the blood of Jesus Christ lead you through your new appointment. Make Otumfour and his subjects proud."

NurudeenMOfficial indicated:

"This is what I like about NDC ooo; they give opportunity to the youth. Not like the gyandam party, they check if you have gray hair before."

MAYBACH replied:

"NDC always give the youth opportunity' Unlike the NPP (full of greedy old bald-headed folks), the NDC gives equal opportunities to the youth to lead!"

CottonCandy indicated:

"I thought those that stood as MP,s were the ones given ministerial appointments."

@official added:

"You deserve it oooo. You really did well for NDC in Ashanti region."

MUSTAFI 88 indicated:

"Congratulations Dr Frank Amoakohene Ashanti regional minister designate Asante mampong is proud of you we love's you."

Adjoa Golden replied:

"I told my husband about Dr being the Ashanti Regional Minister and it has come to pass.Congratulations Dr and Mrs Amoako."

MMDCE appointments revoked

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that President Mahama revoked the appointment of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

Similarly, Assembly Members appointed by the previous President have President sacked

A release sighted by YEN.com.gh disclosed that the district directors are expected to become the local government heads.

The letter also instructed the respective Coordinating Directors of the various MMDAs to assume responsibility as acting chief executives.

