Mahama Sacks All MMDCEs In First Major Decision As President
President John Mahama has sacked all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.
Assembly Members appointed by the previous president have also been sacked.
A letter from the presidency on Wednesday, January 8, sighted by YEN.com.gh, outlined the decision to revoke their appointments.
It stated that in accordance with the powers vested in President Mahama under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940), the following appointments are revoked, effective immediately:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.