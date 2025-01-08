President John Mahama has sacked all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

Assembly Members appointed by the previous president have also been sacked.

President John Mahama revokes appointments of Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

A letter from the presidency on Wednesday, January 8, sighted by YEN.com.gh, outlined the decision to revoke their appointments.

It stated that in accordance with the powers vested in President Mahama under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940), the following appointments are revoked, effective immediately:

