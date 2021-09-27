A lady in Ghana missed what would have otherwise been a huge birthday for her simply because she couldn't afford GHc12

This happened after a man sent 35 pieces of large-sized pizza to the lady & asked her to pay for delivery but the lady could not

Angrily, the man asked the driver to bring back the entire package to his office mates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The story of a young Ghanaian lady whose name is withheld is raising many eyebrows on social media after she lost a massive birthday surprise package.

In a narration that was shared on Twitter by a popular user named Nana, with the handle, @qwofyelement, it is indicated that the young lady was sent 35 pieces of large-sized pizza as a surprise.

However, when the goods arrived at the lady's end, the driver indicated that the amount for the delivery was GHc12 and the lady called the man sending the package to settle the cost.

Ghanaian lady Loses 35 Pieces of Large-Sized Pizza sent for her b'day as she Couldn't pay GHc 12 for Delivery Photo Credit: Steven D Starr

Source: Getty Images

This angered the Good Samaritan who quickly became a bad one as he ordered the driver to bring the package to his office for the staff to enjoy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

A lot of people could not stop themselves from sharing their thoughts on the rather hilarious but disappointing story.

@OsikaniBoampon2, for instance, said:

Anyways the lady might not get money at that moment it happens one may say just 12 cedis yes it happens but at least she should have find anyways go pay that money kudos to the boss I love that.

@NyameNipaBa mentioned:

The boss do Yawa. Broke girls like this, you dash her pizza and pay 12gh, bro you go chop saaa till you die

@realvenomz indicated:

If she doesn't have 12 cedis on her birthday, her birthday is useless. No need to celebrate such uselessness

See the post below

Man buys cheap sofa online and gets disappointed after delivery

In another delivery brouhaha, a young man in Ghana got himself in an interesting situation after deciding to order a sofa he saw online going for a ridiculously low price.

Adu Kabena Alfred, a friend to the gentleman, indicated that the sofa was displayed on Jumia for GHc 150 and the young man took the opportunity to place an order for it.

The good was processed for close to a month and when it arrived, it turned out to be a tiny model of the sofa which was delivered to him on a motorbike.

Source: Yen News