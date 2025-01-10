A brilliant young man has gained admission to the KNUST after performing remarkably in the WASSCE

He bagged 8 straight As but fears losing his slot at the prestigious Ghanaian university due to financial constraints

He is expected to pay over GH¢16,000 before the deadline but has not been able to raise the said amount to date

A brilliant former student of Adisadel College risks losing his slot at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) due to financial constraints.

The young man, Elvis Marfo, is among the recent graduates who excelled in their WASSCE. He scored 8 straight As in the exam.

Due to his good grades, he's been offered admission to study Human Biology at KNUST. However, he fears losing his slot due to financial constraints.

According to a post shared by popular Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere, Elvis is expected to pay GH¢16,172 before the deadline of January 14, 2025. Still, to date, he has not been able to raise such an amount.

Therefore, he is appealing to the general public to help raise funds to support his education.

Netizens react to Adisco boy's KNUST plea

Netizens who saw the post about the young man seeking help to further his education expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some sympathised with him, others entreated President John Dramani Mahama to be swift in implementing his free tertiary education policy for first-year students.

@NyhiraPapa wrote:

"If it wasn’t for Akufo-Addo's free SHS, would he even be able to get here today?? He and his family members shd go to Mahama and have him pay."

@AbdulRaufIbra20 wrote:

"John Mahama's Free Tertiary for level 100s is finally here, he shouldn't worry at all."

@NyhiraPapa wrote:

"Mahama said free for first-year students, why should we be the ones to help gain admission fees?? Contact Mahama for him. Thank you."

@SOGyedu wrote:

"Ah wait, 8As and “fee paying” or maybe I missed something?"

@D_Adu_gyamfi wrote:

"First-year university is free now. Let him just go and register."

@Ginkor4 wrote:

"This guy too needs our help to beat the world record."

@AmosAdu37 wrote:

"Oh Elvis, wait small don’t rush first year at the tertiary level is going to be free very soon as promised by JDM."

@joojobryte wrote:

"I pray he gets the money to pay for his tuition, just wondering how he is gonna cope on campus after soliciting for funds publicly."

@turboscofield wrote:

"So you mean you alone can’t cover this Serwaa? Just 16k you can’t pay for the boy. If he can’t pay he should start venturing into something else and stop begging."

@hagansibiri wrote:

"Why solicit funds when the government has pledged to cover the costs for all first-year students in tertiary institutions? The government is still new, but I believe the Ministry of Education, through a presidential executive action, can waive all costs for newly admitted students while the government organises itself to implement the policy."

Young man risks losing slot at KNUST

Similarly, a young Ghanaian man was on the verge of losing his slot at KNUST due to financial constraints.

Despite scoring a good grade in the WASSCE, Ibrahim Sagoe stayed home for two years without furthering his education since he came from a humble background.

He, therefore, sought help from Ghanaians to enable him to further his education and realise his dreams.

