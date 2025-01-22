A Ghanaian man who recently relocated abroad has sadly passed away, leaving friends and loved ones devastated

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old man was stabbed by a 53-year coworker unprovoked

The news has broken the hearts of many netizens, who poured out their condolences in the comments section

A 53-year-old man has gruesomely killed a young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to Canada.

According to social media reports, the unfortunate incident occurred in Saskatoon, Canada, on Monday, January 20, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m.

Narrating the incident in a video, a Ghanaian resident in Toronto, Maame Pokuah, stated that the victim, originally from Kumasi-Afrancho, was known as Alfred/Joe. He only moved to Canada in September 2024.

She explained that the suspect was Alfred's friend and co-worker, who normally picked him up for work.

However, during a break at work, the 53-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and attacked Alfred, stabbing him 17 times without any provocation.

A statement from Saskatoon Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was later apprehended a short distance away and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigations continue as police probe the suspect to identify his motive and prepare him for the necessary sanctions.

Condolences pour in for Joe's family

The sad about the Canadian-based Ghanaian man's sudden passing has triggered reactions on social media.

Many netizens were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section. Others commiserated with the family of the young man.

@wildkidsaleem wrote:

"Crime in Canada is growing rapidly. From Mr Boakey to Marvin and now Alfred Joe."

@adwoalily2 wrote:

"Eeiii my cousin Joe. Hmmmm. Joe it’s so hard for us back in Kumasi here o. Unbelievable. This is hurting. The family we are in pains."

@kwabena_k2 wrote:

"What is the sense in what the woman is saying? Why do you also want as to keep mute on this? Just because when we talk police refuses to help you?"

@Nanakayanfield wrote:

"Obiman su asɛm."

@admike007 wrote:

"Me kɔ pɛ biribi abɛ di nso nua ne mehunu yɛ a nka mankɔ. - kweku smoke."

@eben_aubyn wrote:

"Sansankroma."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Own country man murdering you in far away land makes it more sad. RIP to the young soul. Murder does not solve issues."

@Legend_SzN_ wrote:

"This Canada ppl be like they are foolish oooo and still ppl wanna move there wooow."

@MAdumatta wrote:

"Ei asem ooo."

@Gnmea22_Ntyd wrote:

"Maybe the man is getting mental wahala. But how? Hmmmm."

@theow_ghana wrote:

"The family witches strong shs."

