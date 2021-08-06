The very first backing vocalist to iconic Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi, has spoken about how she met him and the works they have done together

Claudia revealed that she has worked with other musicians both in the circular and gospel music space

The talented lady said she's currently the music director in church but works with some musicians from time to time

The very first female backing vocalist of Ghana's legendary highlife musician, Kojo Antwi, by the name, Claudia Trixie, has talked about the journey to meeting the legendary musician.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa as sighted by YEN.com.gh, she revealed some of the hit songs and the music industry legends she has worked with.

Speaking to the presenter, Claudia recounted that she was first introduced to Kojo Antwi about 30 years ago by her keyboardist friend.

Claudia said she has worked with Ghanaian artistes like George Darko, Daddy Lumba, Mzbel, Kontihene, Stella Dugan and a few others.

She narrated that working with Kojo Antwi restricted her, as other musicians had put her on a pedestal.

Claudia explained that, due to how big Kojo Antwi was, people had the notion that her pricing would be high and hence were discouraged from approaching her with job offers.

"I started working with Kojo as a backing vocalist on shows for songs he had already recorded outside the country and that eventually changed to studio works", she said.

Years after parting ways with Kojo Antwi, Claudia was able to come up with her own songs but had no one to help out.

Trixie said she is now a music director in church but work with some popular musicians from time to time.

