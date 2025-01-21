A Ghanaian man, Savior Tulasi Humpreyson Daitey, has embarked on an epic trip from Ghana to Rwanda by motorbike

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Savior opened up about his trip, highlighting the good times and challenges he's encountered

He seeks to embark on more trips; however, he proposed some solutions to the leadership of African countries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man based in Sierra Leone has embarked on an epic journey from Ghana to Rwanda. Savior Tulasi Humpreyson Daitey embarked on the full trip on a motorbike.

Savior has spent nearly two years on the road, touring various African countries and exploring their culture.

Ghanaian man embarks on a trip from Ghana to Rwanda on a motorbike. Image source: FlyingFlags

Source: Facebook

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, he indicated that he developed a passion for travelling long distances on a motorbike during his national service days in Northern Ghana.

"I attended Kumasi Polytechnic and after that was posted to the Northern part of Ghana where I worked as a missionary in addition to my national service. The national service personnel at the Mission House were given motorbikes to ride and that was how it started."

Savior indicated that he travelled long distances on his motorbike within a few days, which stirred up an interest in exploring Africa on a motorbike.

Africa is beautiful

In his interaction with YEN.com.gh, Saviour said he's had an amazing trip. He's travelled through countries like Lesotho, South Africa, Nigeria, and Namibia and encountered amazing scenery. Savior has had the opportunity to enjoy meals from the various countries he's visited.

Fish River Canyon, located in the south of Namibia, is the largest canyon in Africa and the second most visited tourist attraction in Namibia. Image source: Sallyrango

Source: Getty Images

His highlights from his trips include a visit to the Fish River Canyon in Namibia, Lake Tanganyika of Burundi, and Nelson Mandela Musem, among others.

Savior speaks about challenges of his tour

Despite the beautiful scenery he's encountered, Savior's trip was not without challenges. He noted that serious issues like border corruption, visa restrictions, attacks, etc., nearly marred his journey.

Lake Tanganyika is the second-largest freshwater lake by volume and the second deepest, in both cases, after Lake Baikal in Siberia. Image source: Stuart Fox

Source: Getty Images

"There are some borders one is not supposed to pay before getting entry, but because some officials wanted to fill their pockets, they took money. I also spent weeks waiting for a Visa to enter some countries like Cameroon, Angola, etc."

He noted that he had to abort some trips to some countries due to expensive Visas.

"Some cost as much as US$300 and as a traveller without any sponsorship, I couldn't go into that country."

He also recalled some attacks in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, etc., where thieves robbed him of his valuables, including money.

Savior indicated that his journey had been thrilling and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of some countries who warmly received him and accommodated him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh