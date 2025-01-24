An old video showing the reaction of Alfred Okyere after he relocated to Canada has gone viral online

Alfred Okyere was an international student in Canada living with his sister, where he also worked part-time

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have mourned with the grieving family on their loss

Netizens have been left devasted after an old video featuring the late Alfred Okyere surfaced online.

The video, which was posted by a relative of the deceased, showed the adorable moment Alfred Okyere arrived in Canada.

A video showing the touching moment Alfred Okyere arrived in Canada has emerged. Photo credit: @mhyz_floribel/TikTok

The 23-year-old smiled brightly after he exited the plane and met his relative at the arrival area.

After embracing the person, he directed his attention to two little kids, who could not contain their joy and ran to embrace and welcome him to the North American country.

The touching video, which went viral after it was confirmed Alfred Okyere died on January 20, 2025, was captioned:

"I can't hold my tears. You left home to feed home," the caption read.

Details of his death

Details which emerged indicated that the main suspect charged with the death of the 23-year-old student turned out to be his colleague.

The unfortunate incident happened during a break at work where the 53-year-old suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Alfred, stabbing him 17 times without any provocation.

The Saskatoon Police, in a statement, said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was later apprehended a short distance away and has been charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 60 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn Alfred Okyere

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the young man, with many consoling the grieving family on their loss.

CA PRESIDENT commented:

"We need prayers in Canada. Things are not easy out here."

GODS FAVORITE indicated:

"Hmm so sorry sis,aww."

Nana Ama Adepa indicated:

"Hm. Sis, same to me. He will forever be in our heart."

Alofreda added:

"Hmm, Joe, may your soul rest in perfect peace."

Nana Abena added

"I know him paa."

Abena indicated:

"Whoever is behind this will never see peace."

Maxi Rodriguez added,

"Joe is my church ,member in Ghana, oh hmm,"

Yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"I hope the guy rots in jail. Why would you do something like this? Damirifa due."

Father of 4 killed in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 39-year-old Ghanaian man was tragically killed in Canada last year.

The sad incident happened after Adu Boakye, a father of four, became a victim of the shooting incident in Toronto.

The police, in a release on the issue, explained that Boakye died after suffering from gunshot wounds, and efforts to save him proved futile.

The Toronto Police Campbell emphasised that investigations indicated no prior connection between Boakye and the perpetrator as he was shot while waiting for a bus in the area.

