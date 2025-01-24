Priscilla, a patient on dialysis who was hoping to recover so she could fully take care of her brother Tony, has died

Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known as NDA, was one of the late Priscilla's top supporters who announced her death

The late Priscilla's sudden demise has thrown her support community into a state of mourning

Ghanaian TikToker based in the US, Nana Donkor Arthur, couldn't hide her devastation after the death of Priscilla Asante Bamfo, aka Afriyie, was shared with her.

Naana Donkor Arthur regrettably announces the death of Afriyie, whom she supported to help her dialysis treatment. Source: TikTok/NDANaanaDonkorArthur

Afriyie was living with severe kidney problems and had to manage the burden of dialysis and providing for his brother Tony, who has special needs.

Naana Donkor Arthur had set up a fundraiser for Afriyie, who was elated to connect with the US-based TikToker when she last arrived in Ghana.

A video of their emotional interaction when Afriyie expressed her heartfelt gratitude to NDA has emerged online.

The dialysis patient also presented NDA with two pairs of women's slippers as a token of her appreciation for supporting her recovery.

Afriyie's demise shattered NDA, who took to social media to announce the news. According to her, the sick patient died on the morning of January 24, as her financial issues caused delays in her healthcare.

Afriyie's bitter struggle with kidney failure and the fate of her brother with special needs, Tony, have become a challenging topic for all her supporters.

